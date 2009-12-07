New High Voltage Rock Festival Announced

Fans of classic rock rejoice - July 2010 will see the debut of a new two-day festival in London´s Victoria Park. Called High Voltage, it promises a lineup of 40 of the best bands that classic rock, prog and metal have to offer, handpicked by Guitarist´s sister mag, Classic Rock.



Topping the bill are the legendary Emerson, Lake & Palmer and ZZ Top, with many more great rock acts on the way.



Says Classic Rock Editor-in-Chief Scott Rowley: “High Voltage is the festival all true rock fans have been waiting for - custom built by rock fans for rock fans. The High Voltage team have been to every rock festival imaginable - we´re taking what we´ve learned to build a festival unlike any other.



“First of all there´s the music: two amazing headliners AND three unique stages specially curated to cater for different sides of the rock audience, and a brilliant supporting cast playing special must-see sets.



“Then there´s the festival itself. The facilities will be second to none: great food, proper beer, clean toilets, deluxe hospitality packages, designated hotels, free shuttle transport. This is somewhere you take the whole family.”



Early bird tickets are priced £120 (for weekend tickets) and £65 (for day tickets), and will be on sale from 9am on Friday 4 December 2010. The early bird tickets will end on 31 December 2009. Standard tickets are prices £130 (for weekend tickets) and £75 (for day tickets).



For more info, see the official site.

