...

One of the less-revered stepping stones the Petaluma-based amplifier company has taken on the road to providing top quality tone, the Mesa/Boogie 50 Caliber song is a straight-forward 50-watt combo that rocks, twangs, sings and much more.

Here's the conclusion from the review that appeared in the August 1987 issue of Guitarist.

"We don't think there's ever been a bad review of a Boogie amplifier, and the obvious reason is that they are first-rate pieces of equipment.

Read more: Mesa/Boogie Fillmore 50-watt 1x12 Combo

"Some people may twitch at the price [A whopping £995 in 1987 - Magnum PI Ed] but, as Boogie say in their brochure, you can spend and lose lots of cash buying and trading in other amps, looking for that perfect sound. We know; we've done it ourselves!

"We still enjoy other amplifiers; each Fender, Vox or whatever have something magical about them, the Mesa/Boogie seem to roll it all into one neat little combo - all the favourite sounds, and more besides.

"We think the 50 Caliber fills an important gap between the excellent Studio 22 and the flagship Mark III in the combo range.

"If you're serious about your music, test a Boogie with your own guitar. We think you'll be hooked - we know we are."

Want more? Click below to read the review in its entirety.

Page one

Page two