Manic Street Preachers: James Dean Bradfield's gear
1. (It's Not War) Just The End Of Love
Acoustic track: Gibson J-45.
Main rhythm: White 1990 Gibson Les Paul Custom into a Fender Twin and Marshall JCM900 with Fryer Treble Boost.
Riffs: Gretsch White Falcon into Vox AC30 and Blackstar Artisan combos.
Solo: Burns Brian May guitar into two Vox AC30s with the tones down, with Fryer box in the chain and BOSS Hyper Fuzz (using the gain setting only).
2. Postcards From A Young Man
Main rhythm: Gretsch White Falcon into Marshall 900 and Orange.
Intro lead: Burns Brian May guitar into Amp Farm with MXR Full Bore metal pedal.
Solo: White 1990 Gibson Les Paul Custom into Vox AC30 with BOSS Hyper Fuzz (gain setting).
3. Some Kind Of Nothingness
Verse guitar: Schecter [unspecified model] , through a BOSS Compressor into a Fender Twin.
Middle eight guitar: Gretsch White Falcon into Fender Twin.
End guitar: Gibson Les Paul (1990 three-pickup) into Marshall JCM900 and Reverb Rocket amps.
4. The Descent (Pages 1 & 2)
Acoustic track: Gibson J-45 and Fylde.
Verse arpeggios: Burns Brian May into Fender Deville.
Main rhythm: White 1990 Gibson Les Paul Custom into Blackstar Artisan.
Solo: Fender Strat 12-string into Blackstar Artisan and [unspecified] Orange amps.
Extra guitar licks: '62 Strat into Fender Deville and Orange.
5. Hazelton Avenue
Low lead: White 1990 Gibson Les Paul Custom into Watkins Westminster and Blackstar Artisan.
High lead: 1980s Gibson Explorer into BOSS Hyper Fuzz into Marshall JCM900 and Watkins Westminster.
Main rhythm: White '79 (I think)) Fender Thinline Telecaster into [Line 6] Amp Farm and Jerry Jones electric sitar guitar into Vox AC30.
6. Auto Intoxication
Verse: 1982 black Gibson Les Paul with Angus Young pickup into Marshall JMP Bass Master.
Chorus: Rhythm 1: 1990 white three pickup Les Paul into Marshall 900 combo and JMP.
Chorus: Rhythm 2: '62 Fender Strat into Diezel and Selmer amps with Ibanez Tube Screamer.
Re intro lead: Gibson Les Paul Special (TV white), Amp Farm and Reverb Rocket with Fryer 'V' booster.
7. Golden Platitudes
Acoustic track: Gibson J45.
Electric: '65 Gibson ES-335 into AC30, JCM900 and Watkins Westminster.
8. I Think I Found It
Main guitar: '65 Gibson ES-335 into Fender Twin.
Acoustic: Gibson J-45 and Pro Natura Mandola.
9. A Billion Balconies Facing The Sun
Verse: '62 Strat into Fender Twin and Watkins Westminster.
Chorus: Fender John 5 Tele into Fender Twin with Switchblade pedal and Burns Brian May into Blackstar Artisan with Swollen Pickle pedal.
Solo: White Gibson Les Paul into… can't remember, or won't tell!
End licks: Richey's Fender Thinline Tele into Fender Twin with Fryer 'V' Booster.
10. All We Make Is Entertainment
Acoustic: Gibson J-45 and Fylde.
Main riff: White 1990 Gibson Les Paul Custom into Marshall 900 and Burman combo.
Bridge: 1969 Gibson ES-330 into Reverb Rocket and Fender Twin.
Main rhythm guitar: John 5 Tele into Orange.
Solo 1: Brian May Burns into two Vox AC30s with Fryer box – tones down.
Solo 2: White 1990 Gibson Les Paul into Marshall 900 with BOSS Hyper Fuzz (gain setting).
11. The Future Has Been Here 4 Ever
Main rhythm: 1960 Fender Jazzmaster into BOSS Compressor into Blackstar Artisan in forgotten tuning.
Lead guitar: Richey's Thinline Tele into Fender Twin with Screaming Tree pedal with tone rolled off all the way on the guitar.
12. Don't Be Evil
Verse: 1969 Gibson ES-330 into Mesa Lonestar.
Chorus: '79 (I think) white Fender Thinline Tele into Burman combo.
Solo: Gibson 330 into JMP Marshall with MXR Full Bore metal pedal.
Pedal Power
A selection from James' effects armoury.
Pedalboard
The pedals on this board have already seen gig action on tour. The welsh flag-emblazoned pedal is a secret weapon and his trademark BOSS Hyperfuzz also features.