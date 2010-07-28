Looper effects pedals

1. Electro-Harmonix 2880

£299

Try this retro-looking looper's 31 minute memory and manipulate multi-track loops with strereo and mono options.

2. Akai Headrush E2

£152.74

A versatile piece of kit favoured by KT Tunstall and looping lord Mike Sullivan of instrumentalists Russian Circles. The Headrush also has onboard delay.

3. BOSS RC-20XL

£239

Features a whopping 16-minute memory, with 11 patches available for you to save your loops to, and the ability to change loop tempo without altering pitch.

4. DigiTech JamMan Stereo

£188

A huge 35-minute memory from DigiTech's latest JamMan. Includes rhythm tracks plus metronome . A JamMan Solo mono model is available too.

5. Line 6 JM4

£297.85

Line 6's golden child in more than just the finish - the JM4 scooped a coveted Gold Award when it was reviewed by Guitarist magazine. It allows 24 minutes of loop recording and has expandable memory via SD card. Oh, it also has onboard effects and full song tracks to jam along with too.