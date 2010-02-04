Lick Library Go Led Zep Crazy With New Releases

Here´s the full release:



Lick Library continue to grow their considerable array of guitar tuition DVDs with the release of Learn to Play Led Zeppelin Volume 1 & 2, Learn to Play Jimmy Page the Solos and Quick Licks Up Tempo Rock and Minor Blues both in the style of Jimmy Page. Acclaimed author and guitar tutor Jamie Humphries presents the Learn to Play and Jam with Led Zeppelin DVD's and former Joe Satriani pupil Danny Gill presents the others.



Led Zeppelin are unquestionably one of the most enduring bands in rock history, and Jimmy Page is continues to be one of the all time most influential, important and versatile guitarists. He is the man whose riffs and bluesy soloing served as blueprint for the foundations of heavy rock.



Learn to Play Led Zeppelin Volume 1 (RRP £24.99) — This world class guitar workshop gives you the inside take on the great songs, sounds and riffs played by the legendary Jimmy Page. Jamie Humphries breaks down note by note five all time classic tracks including "Black Dog", "Rock & Roll", "Stairway to Heaven", "Immigrant Song", and "Heartbreaker" helping you nail that signature Jimmy Page sound and style well enough to play in any guitar shop!



Learn to Play Led Zeppelin Volume 2 (RRP £24.99) — In Jamie's second guitar workshop he take you thorough more of the greatest and most well known riffs in rock history. This DVD looks at five more timeless tracks including "Whole Lotta Love", "Kashmir', "Communication Breakdown", "Since I've Been Loving You" and "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You". Each of these double DVD sets contain over 3 hours of lessons and further support can be found at the Lick Library website.



Learn to Play Jimmy Page the Solos (RRP £23.99) -This guitar DVD tutorial is presented by Danny Gill and features five unforgettable solos from "Stairway to Heaven", "Rock and Roll", "Good Times Bad Times", "Black Dog" and "Whole Lotta Love". Learn to play these inspired solos a lick at a time and practice along to the jam tracks on the CD. Each track is featured at slow, medium and full tempo so you can learn at your own pace and steadily build up to full speed.



Quick Licks Up Tempo Rock in the Style of Jimmy Page (RRP £19.99) — Seven solos taking in over forty licks in the style of Jimmy Page are featured in this guitar class DVD. In the process Danny looks at pentatonic, diatonic and blues scales, string bending, hybrid picking and shows you how all these can all come together. A further thirty solo blues licks reminiscent of "Since I've Been Loving You" and "Tea For One" can be explored with the Quick Licks Minor Blues in the Style of Jimmy Page (RRP £19.99) DVD guitar workshop. Both the Quick Licks DVDs include backing tracks for you to practice soloing over.



More from Lick Library here



