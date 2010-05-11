Joe Satriani tour dates revealed

© Denis Balibouse/Reuters/Corbis
All-round guitar god Joe Satriani has announced that he'll be playing a series of UK gigs later on this year. Of late, Satch has been devoting much of his energies to making rock 'n' roll supergroup Chickenfoot one of the hottest bands around, so it'll be exciting to see the Professor take centre stage again.
What makes this new seven-date outing even better is that support comes from Simon McBride, the great Northern Irish blues guitarist who you may be familiar with from his demos for PRS Guitars and his debut album Rich Man Falling.
The confirmed dates are:
Sunday 17th October - Manchester Apollo
0844 477 7677 / 0161 832 1111
Monday 18th October - Bristol Colston Hall
0117 922 3686
Tuesday 19th October - London HMV Hammersmith Apollo
0844 844 4748 / 0207 434 2222
Thursday 21st October - Newcastle City Hall
0191 261 2606 / 0191 263 5000
Friday 22nd October - Glasgow Clyde Auditorium
0844 395 4000 / 0141 222 2211
Saturday 23rd October - Birmingham Symphony Hall
0121 780 3333 / 0121 357 0000