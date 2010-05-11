Joe Satriani tour dates revealed

© Denis Balibouse/Reuters/Corbis

All-round guitar god Joe Satriani has announced that he'll be playing a series of UK gigs later on this year. Of late, Satch has been devoting much of his energies to making rock 'n' roll supergroup Chickenfoot one of the hottest bands around, so it'll be exciting to see the Professor take centre stage again.

What makes this new seven-date outing even better is that support comes from Simon McBride, the great Northern Irish blues guitarist who you may be familiar with from his demos for PRS Guitars and his debut album Rich Man Falling.

The confirmed dates are:

Sunday 17th October - Manchester Apollo

Monday 18th October - Bristol Colston Hall

Tuesday 19th October - London HMV Hammersmith Apollo

Thursday 21st October - Newcastle City Hall

Friday 22nd October - Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Saturday 23rd October - Birmingham Symphony Hall

