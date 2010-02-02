Jeff Beck Rocks ‘How High The Moon’

As ever with the Grammys, a whole lotta meh was interspersed with some true guitar highlights, not least a certain Slash turning up to slay T-Pain (who?) and Jamie Foxx during a performance of pop bobbins 'Blame It'.



Best of all for us was an appearance by Jeff Beck, who´d previously walked away with the Best Rock Instrumental Performance gong for ‘A Day In The Life´, who paid the ultimate tribute to Les Paul be performing a great version of How High The Moon, sung by none other than Imelda May.



As ever, Jeff is superb and the clip is below. Also keep an eye out for Friend Of The Mag™ Darryl Higham, doing his thing stage left.



