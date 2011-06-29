Iron Maiden On Board Flight 666

(c) Iron Maiden.com

On Board Flight 666 is a new photographic account on life on tour with Iron Maiden. Shot by John McMurtrie, it's a real feast for the eye and also features a foreword from frontman Bruce Dickinson. It'll be released on 20 October 2011 in the UK.

Here's the official information from Iron Maiden.com:

"John's unrestricted access has allowed him to capture exclusive images and moments both onstage and off, in over 300 photographs accompanied by his personal insights and anecdotes in more than 250 glossy pages of photographs



"On Board Flight 666 charts the extraordinary journey of Iron Maiden in their specially customised Boeing 757, piloted by lead singer and airline Captain Bruce Dickinson. Travelling across 5 continents, twice around the globe to undertake two World Tours, John's pictorial odyssey maps their progress from Ed Force One's historic take-off in January 2008 on the groundbreaking Somewhere Back In Time Tour through to 2010/11's The Final Frontier World Tour in support of theirfifteenth and most successful chart studio album to date, The Final Frontier (August 2010) which reached No 1 in at least 28 countries.



"With a personal foreword by Bruce, On Board Flight 666 takes you up close with Iron Maiden as they circumnavigate the planet to play to their loyal legion of fans giving an inside look into what makes this band so special and so adventurous in their unique touring plans."

Visit Iron Maiden.com for an 18 page preview.