HD Video: Orange Thunder 30 demo



The 30-watt Thunder 30 is a versatile, all-tube combo that features two channels and a selection of power options to enable you to alter headroom and therefore the tone. As well as the familiar complement of controls, the TH30 also features the revolutionary Shape pot on the dirty channel that opens up all manner of tonal possibilities.

Great for home use and recording, it offers more than enough poke for gigs. The amp also features three external speaker jacks to really hike the output.

This is a video demo from the CD that came with issue 335 of Guitarist magazine and is a taster of the kind of video you can get with every issue of the magazine. A full review of the Thunder 30 also featured in the same issue where it was awarded a Guitarist Choice award.