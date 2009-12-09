Hammerfest II: Five Finger Death Punch To Headline And Other Additions

Following the sold out inaugural Hammerfest in April 2009, Hard Rock Hell and Metal Hammer are proud to announce Hammerfest II.

The original Hammerfest brought together some of the biggest names in metal for a truly memorable weekend at Pontins, Prestatyn Sands, North Wales. Headliners Opeth, Sepultura and Saxon were joined by the likes of Hammerfall, Paradise Lost, Skindred, Cathedral, Architects and many more…

Hammerfest II is set to carry on the mantle.

Already confirmed are

Suicidal Tendencies (UK exclusive), Five Fingered Death Punch, Iced Earth (UK exclusive), Devildriver (a Spring exclusive), Skindred (back by popular demand!), Tony Martin´s Headless Cross, Katatonia, Orange Goblin, Attica Rage, Panic Cell, Napalm Death, White Wizard (exclusive), Epica, Heathen, Hell Fighter, Marshall Law, Godsized, The More I See, Conquest Of Steel, Isolysis, Zico Chain, Belligerence, Huron, Dark Funeral, Malefice, Rise to Remain, Warpath, Akercocke, Man Must Die, Shining, Echovirus, Sondura, No Made Sense, Cars On Fire

….with many more acts to be confirmed. In addition to the usual Friday and Saturday night lineup, Hammerfest II will also feature an extra night´s entertainment on Thursday 11th March. This comes included in VIP packages or can be purchased separately with Gold or Silver packages.

Hammerfest II is put together by Hard Rock Hell (the people behind the hugely successful Hard Rock Hell in 2007, Hard Rock Hell II in 2008 and forthcoming Hard Rock Hell III in December 2009) and the legendary Metal Hammer magazine.

Hammerfest II will be an event not to be missed. The festival will include a bumper line up of established metal and rock acts - with celebrated veterans rubbing shoulders with the metal scenesters of today - alongside the future of metal´s upcoming talent, as championed by Metal Hammer. For further information please visit

www.hammerfest.co.uk

or

www.metalhammer.co.uk

Hammerfest II is open to anyone aged 16 and over.

Tickets (baring day tickets) include two nights´ accommodation and entrance to all six arenas as well as free car parking. Tickets are on sale now.

