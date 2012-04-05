Guitarist issue 354 - on sale now!

Only in issue 354 of Guitarist…

Rory's Glories

To mark the 40th anniversary of the late Irish guitar legend embarking on his incredibly significant solo career, Guitarist sat down with Rory Gallagher's nephew Daniel, who has restored and remastered his solo albums to their original glory, and took a journey through the great man's finest hours

PLUS! Rory's gear is almost as iconic as the man himself, and Guitarist had the privilege of getting up close with some of Gallagher's most beloved gear, including THAT 1961 Fender Stratocaster…

Michael Schenker

We sat down with the legendary German guitarist to look back at his hugely-influential career, from the Scorpions to UFO and beyond.

Feeder

We sat down with the Brit rockers' lead singer and guitarist Grant Nicholas and talked about his long-time love affair with the Fender Jazzmaster.

Aces: Lonnie Johnson and Eddie Lang

We chart the criss-crossed careers of two early jazz pioneers who had a huge impact on much of the guitar music that followed. With technique style file and Guitarist Vault audio.

Meet Your Maker - Electro-Harmonix

Guitarist travelled to New York to sit down with larger-than-life Electro-Harmonix CEO Mike Matthews, learned about the star-crossed history of this venerable and beloved effects maker, and got the inside track on some seriously interesting new projects in the pipeline…

Kemper Profiling Amp

The Kemper Profiling Amp claims to be able to capture a perfect digital fingerprint of any amplifier you plug it in to, with all the nuance and eccentricity of a proper valve amp, then store it forever should you ever need it. Too good to be true? The future of guitar recording? A genuine game-changer? Read the review and listen to the Guitarist Vault demos to find out…

Reviewed

James Tyler Variax by Line 6 JTV59, JTV69 & JTV89

Taylor SolidBody Classic SB1-X & SB2-X

Washburn Idol WINPRO Sigma DR-28 & DR-41

Takamine EG630S-VV

Marshall JTM1 head & combo

Kemper Profiling Amp

DigiTech iStomp

TC Electronic Hall Of Fame

Rotosound String Cleaner

HardWire HT6 FastTune app

Ahead Custom Molded Earplugs

Bizzy Bee Contact Mic

Longterm Tests

DigiTech iPB-10

Line 6 DT25

Gretsch G6128-1957 Duo Jet

On Guitarist Vault

Special Features…

Gallagher's Gear - up close with Rory's guitars

Michael Schenker - tips, tricks and more

Aces - Denny Illet gives us insight into the technique secrets of Lonnie Johnson and Eddie Lang

Video demos of…



Kemper Profiling Amp

Marshall JTM1 Head

Takamine EG630S-VV

Taylor SolidBody Classic SB1-X

Sigma Dr-41

Washburn Idol WINPRO

James Tyler Variax JTV89

Techniques columns…

Blues You Can Use - Rory Gallagher-style blues-rock

Five Steps To Jerry Cantrell

Acoustic Workshop - Power Chords

Shape Up - The Keef Trick

Exotic Scales - The Country Blues Scale

PLUS!

Rocksmith - This ain't your granddaddy's Guitar Hero! We take a look at the unique new videogame that lets you play along to your favourite songs using a real guitar…



Hands on - EVH Wolfgang USA Custom & Fender Telebration '75 Telecaster

Round-up - High-powered guitar heads

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



