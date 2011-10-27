Guitarist issue 348 – on sale now!

Only in issue 347 of Guitarist…

George Harrison Signature Duo Jet

We tell the story of George Harrison's first 'proper' guitar, that he played on some of the Beatles most iconic hits, and learn the ridiculous lengths the Gretsch Custom Shop went to to recreate the incredible ding-for-ding £16,000 replica.

PLUS! We review the all-new and significantly more affordable Gretsch G61218-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet!

Richard Hawley

The solo troubadour and ex-Pulp guitarist looks back on his illustrious career, and shares with us his truly gorgeous vintage guitar collection.

Trivium

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu talks about the metal kings' latest brutal offering.

Steve Cropper

The Stax legend tells us about the band who had a major influence on his playing style - the 5 Royales.

Paul Reed Smith

We take a trip to Maryland and catch up with the legendary luthier who tells us that he's changed his mind - he can still make a better electric guitar, and he's done it…

DigiTech iPB10

This new programmable pedalboard from DigiTech combines your iPad with a hardware controller to create a touchscreen FX solution - does it work? We have the EXCLUSIVE review.

Gretsch G61218-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet

Sandberg Florence Ages

Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern

Charvel Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 FR, DS-1 FR & DC-1 ST

Gordon-Smith GS2 '60'

Yamaha A1M & AC3R

Ibanez A300E-VV & EW20ASE-NT

Ampeg GVT52-122

Mesa/Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100

DigiTech iPB10

MXR M78 Custom Badass, ´78 Distortion, M195 Noise Clamp, M234 Analog Chorus & ZW90 Wylde Phase

iOS Audio Interface Round-up - IK Multimedia iRig, Peavey AmpKit Link, Apogee JAM, Apple Camera Connection Kit, Sonoma Wire Works Guitar Jack, Alesis iO Dock

Electro-Harmonix Neo Mistress

Carparelli S4

Peavey PXD Void IV bass

Stone Deaf PDF-1

T-Rex Tonebug Sustainer

IK Multimedia iRig Mic

Longterm Tests

Vox HDC77BK

Two-Rock Jet

Taylor GS Mini

PLUS!

Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar - a first look at the reasonably-priced Nirvana tribute guitar



Hands on - Aston Martin Vantage Guitar & DB60-GC amp… no we can't believe it either

Round-up - iPad apps for guitar players

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



