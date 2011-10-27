Guitarist issue 348 – on sale now!

Only in issue 347 of Guitarist…
George Harrison Signature Duo Jet
We tell the story of George Harrison's first 'proper' guitar, that he played on some of the Beatles most iconic hits, and learn the ridiculous lengths the Gretsch Custom Shop went to to recreate the incredible ding-for-ding £16,000 replica.
PLUS! We review the all-new and significantly more affordable Gretsch G61218-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet!
Richard Hawley
The solo troubadour and ex-Pulp guitarist looks back on his illustrious career, and shares with us his truly gorgeous vintage guitar collection.
Trivium
Guitarist Corey Beaulieu talks about the metal kings' latest brutal offering.
Steve Cropper
The Stax legend tells us about the band who had a major influence on his playing style - the 5 Royales.
Paul Reed Smith
We take a trip to Maryland and catch up with the legendary luthier who tells us that he's changed his mind - he can still make a better electric guitar, and he's done it…
DigiTech iPB10
This new programmable pedalboard from DigiTech combines your iPad with a hardware controller to create a touchscreen FX solution - does it work? We have the EXCLUSIVE review.
Reviewed
- Gretsch G61218-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet
- Sandberg Florence Ages
- Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern
- Charvel Desolation Skatecaster SK-1 FR, DS-1 FR & DC-1 ST
- Gordon-Smith GS2 '60'
- Yamaha A1M & AC3R
- Ibanez A300E-VV & EW20ASE-NT
- Ampeg GVT52-122
- Mesa/Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100
- DigiTech iPB10
- MXR M78 Custom Badass, ´78 Distortion, M195 Noise Clamp, M234 Analog Chorus & ZW90 Wylde Phase
- iOS Audio Interface Round-up - IK Multimedia iRig, Peavey AmpKit Link, Apogee JAM, Apple Camera Connection Kit, Sonoma Wire Works Guitar Jack, Alesis iO Dock
- Electro-Harmonix Neo Mistress
- Carparelli S4
- Peavey PXD Void IV bass
- Stone Deaf PDF-1
- T-Rex Tonebug Sustainer
- IK Multimedia iRig Mic
Longterm Tests
- Vox HDC77BK
- Two-Rock Jet
- Taylor GS Mini
On the Guitarist CD and Guitarist Vault
Artist video…
- Dave Gregory shows off his vintage guitar collection - part 3
Video demos of…
- Gretsch G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature
- DigiTech iPB10
- Ampeg GVT52-112
- Charvel Desolation DS-1 FR
- Charvel Skatecaster SK-1 FR
- Mesa/Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100
- MXR ´78 Custom Badass
- MXR ZW90 Wylde Phase
- Yamaha AC3R
- Electro-Harmonix Neo Mistress
Techniques columns…
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Kirk Hammett
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar - a first look at the reasonably-priced Nirvana tribute guitar
Hands on - Aston Martin Vantage Guitar & DB60-GC amp… no we can't believe it either
Round-up - iPad apps for guitar players
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!
