Guitarist issue 346 – on sale now!

Only in issue 346 of Guitarist…
Joe Satriani
We sit down with the CEO of shred to talk riffs, old guitars, why he wants to be Keith Richards, his dreams of playing in a band, and why Chickenfoot decided to call their second album 'III'…
Dave Gregory
The former XTC man talks about his stunning vintage guitar collection, and why he decided to come out of retirement to play in his current band…
Leslie West
We catch up with the legendary Mountain guitarist just weeks after he tragically lost his leg due to complications arising from diabetes, and find him in remarkably good spirits and excited about his star-studded new solo album.
Eric Sardinas
The slide guitar cowboy shares with us his secrets of tone, attitude and technique.
Orange Dark Terror
The original name behind the lunchbox amp's astonishing revival returns to the game with an amazingly affordable head that's aimed squarely at the metal crowd.
PLUS! We look at eight of the best mini valve heads on the market today at all price points, and the Guitarist team picks which one they'd spend their own money on…
Rasmus Standard S100 & Modern M200
Legendary US luthier John Suhr takes all of his guitar making expertise to the far east, producing some amazing new electrics that offer astonishing playability and quality without the wallet-busting price of a USA Suhr guitar.
Reviewed
- Fender American Vintage '69 Telecaster Thinline, '72 Telecaster Thinline & '72 Telecaster Custom
- Rasmus Standard S100 & Modern M200
- ESP LTD SnakeByte
- Grosh ElectraJet
- Aria Retro-1532
- Walden CG4041-CERT & D2040
- Crafter CB-Rose Plus
- Blackstar S1-104 EL34, S1-104 6L6 & S1-50
- Orange Dark Terror
- Strymon Lex & Tech 21 RotoChoir
- Zoom G3
- Godin Shifter 4
- IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 & AmpliTube 3 Free
- Native Instruments Vintage Compressors
- Tech 21 Boost Chorus
- G7th Newport Capo
- PrimeVibe Instrument Seasoning Device
- Eagle Mountain Lock-It Strap
- Inflector Saddle Setter Texas Blues
Longterm Tests
- Roland GR-55GK
- Takamine TF740FS
- Godin Multiac Nylon
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- Dave Gregory shows us his amazing vintage guitar collection
Video demos of…
- ESP LTD SnakeByte
- Blackstar S1-104 EL34 & S1-104 6L6
- Fender American Vintage '72 Telecaster Custom
- Orange Dark Terror
- Rasmus Modern M200
- Grosh ElectraJet
- Takamine LTD 2011 Kunoichi
- Tech 21 Boost Chorus
- Strymon Lex
- Tech 21 RotoChoir
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Ritchie Blackmore
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Fender Graham Coxon Signature Telecaster - Blur man's European-exclusive signature guitar revealed
Hands on - Takamine LTD 2011 Kunoichi & Yozakura and Fender Old Growth Redwood Telecaster
Double-cut electrics - six of the best from £379-£4,995
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!
Guitarist issue 346, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iOS and Android from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or UK readers can subscribe and receive a free gift!
For more information about Guitarist's digital editions, please click here.