Guitarist issue 346 – on sale now!

Only in issue 346 of Guitarist…

Joe Satriani

We sit down with the CEO of shred to talk riffs, old guitars, why he wants to be Keith Richards, his dreams of playing in a band, and why Chickenfoot decided to call their second album 'III'…

Dave Gregory

The former XTC man talks about his stunning vintage guitar collection, and why he decided to come out of retirement to play in his current band…

Leslie West

We catch up with the legendary Mountain guitarist just weeks after he tragically lost his leg due to complications arising from diabetes, and find him in remarkably good spirits and excited about his star-studded new solo album.

Eric Sardinas

The slide guitar cowboy shares with us his secrets of tone, attitude and technique.

Orange Dark Terror

The original name behind the lunchbox amp's astonishing revival returns to the game with an amazingly affordable head that's aimed squarely at the metal crowd.

PLUS! We look at eight of the best mini valve heads on the market today at all price points, and the Guitarist team picks which one they'd spend their own money on…

Rasmus Standard S100 & Modern M200

Legendary US luthier John Suhr takes all of his guitar making expertise to the far east, producing some amazing new electrics that offer astonishing playability and quality without the wallet-busting price of a USA Suhr guitar.

Reviewed

Fender American Vintage '69 Telecaster Thinline, '72 Telecaster Thinline & '72 Telecaster Custom

Rasmus Standard S100 & Modern M200

ESP LTD SnakeByte

Grosh ElectraJet

Aria Retro-1532

Walden CG4041-CERT & D2040

Crafter CB-Rose Plus

Blackstar S1-104 EL34, S1-104 6L6 & S1-50

Orange Dark Terror

Strymon Lex & Tech 21 RotoChoir

Zoom G3

Godin Shifter 4

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 & AmpliTube 3 Free

Native Instruments Vintage Compressors

Tech 21 Boost Chorus

G7th Newport Capo

PrimeVibe Instrument Seasoning Device

Eagle Mountain Lock-It Strap

Inflector Saddle Setter Texas Blues

Longterm Tests

Roland GR-55GK

Takamine TF740FS

Godin Multiac Nylon

On the Guitarist CD

Artist video…

Dave Gregory shows us his amazing vintage guitar collection

Video demos of…



ESP LTD SnakeByte

Blackstar S1-104 EL34 & S1-104 6L6

Fender American Vintage '72 Telecaster Custom

Orange Dark Terror

Rasmus Modern M200

Grosh ElectraJet

Takamine LTD 2011 Kunoichi

Tech 21 Boost Chorus

Strymon Lex

Tech 21 RotoChoir

Techniques columns…

Lick Of The Month (video lesson)

The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)

Lick Factory

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Ritchie Blackmore

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!

Fender Graham Coxon Signature Telecaster - Blur man's European-exclusive signature guitar revealed



Hands on - Takamine LTD 2011 Kunoichi & Yozakura and Fender Old Growth Redwood Telecaster

Double-cut electrics - six of the best from £379-£4,995

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



Guitarist issue 346, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iOS and Android from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or UK readers can subscribe and receive a free gift!



For more information about Guitarist's digital editions, please click here.

