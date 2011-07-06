Guitarist issue 344 - on sale now

Gibson Melody Maker LP & SG
A USA-made Gibson Les Paul for under £500? Is this the bargain of the century, or are we paying too high a price for a famous brand name? We have an exclusive first review and demo on the Guitarist CD
PLUS! We investigate the power of the big guitar brands - are we prepared to pay more money for inferior instruments that have serious rock 'n' roll pedigree when similarly-priced Far Eastern-made non-name instruments have better build quality and components?
Read more: Gordon Smith GS1000 Special Edition
Martin Barre
The Jethro Tull guitarist tells the story of a truly classic album - Aqualung.
Neal Schon
We talk to the Journey guitarist about gear, Gibson, fallouts and THAT song…
Al Di Meola
The Godfather Of Shred guides us through his latest album, which leaves his fusion roots behind.
Jakko Jakszyk
The composer and ex-Level 42 guitarist talks about working with King Crimson legend Robert Fripp
Reviewed
- Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul and Melody Maker SG
- Knaggs Chesapeake Severn 3 and Kenai 3
- Peavey HP Single Cut SC-3
- Martin Performing Artist Series DCPA4, GPCA4 & OMCPA4
- Hudson HDR-3CE Vincent
- Fender Super-Sonic Twin
- Hughes & Kettner Tubemeister 18
- Vox Dynamic Looper
- Korg Pandora Mini
- Manson John Paul Jones Signature E-Bass
- Zoom R8
- Yamaha NCX700
- Peterson Stomp Classic
- Planet Waves D-Slyde
- Studio Devil Guitar Amp for iPad
- Morpheus Capo
- Mark One Audio Switchbox ABC Pedal
Longterm Tests
- PRS 305
- Roland GR-55GK
- Italia Rimini Standard 6
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- Gus G
- Matt Schofield
Video demos of…
- Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul
- Peavey HP Single Cut SC-3
- Knaggs Chesapeake Severn 3
- Hughes & Kettner Tubemeister 18
Audio demos of…
- Brian May Deacy Amp Replica
- Morpheus Capo
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Jeff Beck
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Hands on - Brian May Deacy Amp Replica and Fender Telebration Flame Top Telecaster
Lap Steel Guitars - six of the best for any budget
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!
Guitarist issue 344, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iPad from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or subscribe and receive a free gift!