Guitarist issue 344 - on sale now

Gibson Melody Maker LP & SG

A USA-made Gibson Les Paul for under £500? Is this the bargain of the century, or are we paying too high a price for a famous brand name? We have an exclusive first review and demo on the Guitarist CD

PLUS! We investigate the power of the big guitar brands - are we prepared to pay more money for inferior instruments that have serious rock 'n' roll pedigree when similarly-priced Far Eastern-made non-name instruments have better build quality and components?

Martin Barre

The Jethro Tull guitarist tells the story of a truly classic album - Aqualung.

Neal Schon

We talk to the Journey guitarist about gear, Gibson, fallouts and THAT song…

Al Di Meola

The Godfather Of Shred guides us through his latest album, which leaves his fusion roots behind.

Jakko Jakszyk

The composer and ex-Level 42 guitarist talks about working with King Crimson legend Robert Fripp

