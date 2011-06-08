Guitarist issue 343 - on sale now

Joe Bonamassa & Glenn Hughes

We talk to the world's hottest guitarist and the legendary voice of rock about the second coming of their phenomenal supergroup Black Country Communion.

Robin Trower

We learn the tone secrets of the blues-rock hero as we catch up with him during rehearsals for his latest UK tour - plus an exclusive rig tour video from the man himself on the Guitarist CD

Warren Haynes

The Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and Gov't Mule guitarist talks guitars, amps and his long-awaited new solo album.

Barrie Cadogan

The Primal Scream sideman and top session guitarist shares the secrets of his success and explains why his band, Little Barrie, are making waves…

Robert Randolph

The pedal steel phenomenon shares the influences and approach behind his impressive and very different new album, We Walk This Road.

Rival Sons

Straight from LA, this four-piece are set to reignite the torch of vintage valve-baking rock.

Reviewed

Fender Pawn Shop Series ´51, ´72 and Mustang Special

Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop

Gibson Les Paul Studio ´60s Tribute

Blade Durango DD-4 & DD-3

Danelectro Wild Thing

Yamaha APX500II, CPX700II & APX1000

AER Compact XL

Hayden MoFo 55 combo

Vox Valvetronix VT80+

Rivera RockCrusher

Line 6 M5

BOSS RC-3 Loop Station

Fender American Special Jazz Bass and Mark Hoppus Bass

Tascam DR-05

Mighty Bright Two-LED USB light

Diamond Bottlenecks

Shadow SH E-Tuner

HardWire HT-6

Jetter Red Square

Peterson iStrobosoft HD for iPad

Vibramate SR1 String Spoiler

Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers

Longterm Tests

Pedalboard Of Dreams

Trace Acoustic TA200

Takamine TF740FS

On the Guitarist CD

Artist video…

Robin Trower rig tour

Video demos of…



Fender Pawn Shop Series ´51, ´72 and Mustang Special

Vox Valvetronix VT80+

Line 6 M5

Blade Durango Deluxe DD-4

Audio demos of…

Jetter Red Square

Yamaha CPX700II

Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers

Techniques columns…

Lick Of The Month (video lesson)

The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)

Lick Factory

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Randy Rhoads

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!

Hands on - Gibson Marc Bolan VOS Les Paul and Fender Telebration Flame Top Telecaster

The History Of The Fender Mashup - the best mix ´n' match guitars from Fender's history

Read more:

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



Guitarist issue 343, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iPad from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or subscribe and receive two free gifts!

