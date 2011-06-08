Guitarist issue 343 - on sale now

Joe Bonamassa & Glenn Hughes
We talk to the world's hottest guitarist and the legendary voice of rock about the second coming of their phenomenal supergroup Black Country Communion.
Robin Trower
We learn the tone secrets of the blues-rock hero as we catch up with him during rehearsals for his latest UK tour - plus an exclusive rig tour video from the man himself on the Guitarist CD
Warren Haynes
The Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and Gov't Mule guitarist talks guitars, amps and his long-awaited new solo album.
Barrie Cadogan
The Primal Scream sideman and top session guitarist shares the secrets of his success and explains why his band, Little Barrie, are making waves…
Robert Randolph
The pedal steel phenomenon shares the influences and approach behind his impressive and very different new album, We Walk This Road.
Rival Sons
Straight from LA, this four-piece are set to reignite the torch of vintage valve-baking rock.
Reviewed
- Fender Pawn Shop Series ´51, ´72 and Mustang Special
- Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop
- Gibson Les Paul Studio ´60s Tribute
- Blade Durango DD-4 & DD-3
- Danelectro Wild Thing
- Yamaha APX500II, CPX700II & APX1000
- AER Compact XL
- Hayden MoFo 55 combo
- Vox Valvetronix VT80+
- Rivera RockCrusher
- Line 6 M5
- BOSS RC-3 Loop Station
- Fender American Special Jazz Bass and Mark Hoppus Bass
- Tascam DR-05
- Mighty Bright Two-LED USB light
- Diamond Bottlenecks
- Shadow SH E-Tuner
- HardWire HT-6
- Jetter Red Square
- Peterson iStrobosoft HD for iPad
- Vibramate SR1 String Spoiler
- Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers
Longterm Tests
- Pedalboard Of Dreams
- Trace Acoustic TA200
- Takamine TF740FS
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- Robin Trower rig tour
Video demos of…
- Fender Pawn Shop Series ´51, ´72 and Mustang Special
- Vox Valvetronix VT80+
- Line 6 M5
- Blade Durango Deluxe DD-4
Audio demos of…
- Jetter Red Square
- Yamaha CPX700II
- Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Randy Rhoads
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Hands on - Gibson Marc Bolan VOS Les Paul and Fender Telebration Flame Top Telecaster
The History Of The Fender Mashup - the best mix ´n' match guitars from Fender's history
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!
