Guitarist issue 339 – on sale now

Clapton For Sale



Slowhand has picked out some more choice item from his personal gear collection to be sold in aid of the Crossroads rehabilitation centre. Guitarist brings you the key pieces ahead of the auction at Bonhams on March 9.



Slash On Hendrix



A guitar legend on his hero and his role in narrating a new DVD about him.

Alter Bridge Vs The Readers



We take your guitar questions to Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy and learn much more than we bargained for.

Interpol



Guitarist Daniel Kessler discusses the unique guitar approach behind his brand of brooding indie music.

Fender Blacktops



Four classic Fender models get a humbucker makeover.

Namm 2011 Top 10



We bring you the best of the best guitar gear we saw at the Anaheim show.

Reviewed



Diago Little Smasher



Fender Blacktop Series Telecaster HH, Stratocaster HH, Jaguar HH & Jazzmaster HS



PRS SE Santana



Peavey Powerslide



Larson Bros Stetson Style 2 & Maurer Style 1-ES



Martin GPCPA3 & GPCPA Mahogany



Washburn WD10S, WG15S, WD20SCE & W55SCE



Randall RT100H head & RT50C combo



Vox MINI3



EBS DPhaser, MetalDrive, MultiComp, OctaBass, TremoLo & BassIQ



Amtech AGE-Pro



Warwick Thumb BO four-string bass



Tascam GB-10 Guitar & Bass Trainer / Recorder

On The CD



Audio demos of…



Randall RT100H

Peavey PowerSlide

Amtech AGE-Pro 2 echo

Martin Performing Artist GPCPA Mahogany



In-depth video demos of…



Fender Blacktop Strat HH

PRS SE Santana

Diago Little Smasher

Video techniques columns, including

Modern Blues with Scott McKeon

Lick Of The Month

Devil's Trickbag



Plus the regular technique lessons with tab

Guitarist issue 339, on sale in the UK now.