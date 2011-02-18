Guitarist issue 339 – on sale now

Clapton For Sale
Slowhand has picked out some more choice item from his personal gear collection to be sold in aid of the Crossroads rehabilitation centre. Guitarist brings you the key pieces ahead of the auction at Bonhams on March 9.
Slash On Hendrix
A guitar legend on his hero and his role in narrating a new DVD about him.
Alter Bridge Vs The Readers
We take your guitar questions to Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy and learn much more than we bargained for.
Interpol
Guitarist Daniel Kessler discusses the unique guitar approach behind his brand of brooding indie music.
Fender Blacktops
Four classic Fender models get a humbucker makeover.
Namm 2011 Top 10
We bring you the best of the best guitar gear we saw at the Anaheim show.
Reviewed
Diago Little Smasher
Fender Blacktop Series Telecaster HH, Stratocaster HH, Jaguar HH & Jazzmaster HS
PRS SE Santana
Peavey Powerslide
Larson Bros Stetson Style 2 & Maurer Style 1-ES
Martin GPCPA3 & GPCPA Mahogany
Washburn WD10S, WG15S, WD20SCE & W55SCE
Randall RT100H head & RT50C combo
Vox MINI3
EBS DPhaser, MetalDrive, MultiComp, OctaBass, TremoLo & BassIQ
Amtech AGE-Pro
Warwick Thumb BO four-string bass
Tascam GB-10 Guitar & Bass Trainer / Recorder
On The CD
Audio demos of…
Randall RT100H
Peavey PowerSlide
Amtech AGE-Pro 2 echo
Martin Performing Artist GPCPA Mahogany
In-depth video demos of…
Fender Blacktop Strat HH
PRS SE Santana
Diago Little Smasher
Video techniques columns, including
Modern Blues with Scott McKeon
Lick Of The Month
Devil's Trickbag
Plus the regular technique lessons with tab
Guitarist issue 339, on sale in the UK now.