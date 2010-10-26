Guitarist issue 335 on sale now

FENDER AMERICAN DELUXE
New for 2010 - Fender's latest updates to the Strat, Telecaster and Jazz Bass on test
JOE SATRIANI
His 14th solo album is his best work for years. Guitarist asks Joe about Les Pauls, Auto-Tune and pushing the boundaries of instrumental guitar rock
STEVE LUKATHER
We find out more about the gear and technique behind Luke's blistering new guitar record
MARK TREMONTI
Alter Bridge's new ABIII record is a dark masterpiece. Mark Tremonti examines his evolving guitar partnership with Myles Kennedy
LEE RITENOUR
What happens when you assemble 20 of the world's greatest guitarists and let them loose on your solo record? Find out here
REVIEWED
Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass
Vox VH-HDC77 & VS-SSC55
Godin 5th Avenue CW Kingpin
Nik Huber Krautster
Gibson Brad Paisley J-45
Martin DX1KAE
Jet City JCA2112RC
Fishman Loudbox Mini & Vox AGA150
Fuchs Train 45 1x12 combo
Orange TH30 Thunder 30 Combo
Strymon Brigadier Delay, Blue Sky Reverb, Orbit Flanger, Ola Chorus / Vibrato and OB.1 Optical Compressor/Clean Boost
Warwick Pro Series Corvette Standard Ash 4 bass
