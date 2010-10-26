Guitarist issue 335 on sale now

FENDER AMERICAN DELUXE

New for 2010 - Fender's latest updates to the Strat, Telecaster and Jazz Bass on test

JOE SATRIANI

His 14th solo album is his best work for years. Guitarist asks Joe about Les Pauls, Auto-Tune and pushing the boundaries of instrumental guitar rock

STEVE LUKATHER

We find out more about the gear and technique behind Luke's blistering new guitar record

MARK TREMONTI

Alter Bridge's new ABIII record is a dark masterpiece. Mark Tremonti examines his evolving guitar partnership with Myles Kennedy

LEE RITENOUR

What happens when you assemble 20 of the world's greatest guitarists and let them loose on your solo record? Find out here

REVIEWED



Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass

Vox VH-HDC77 & VS-SSC55

Godin 5th Avenue CW Kingpin

Nik Huber Krautster

Gibson Brad Paisley J-45

Martin DX1KAE

Jet City JCA2112RC

Fishman Loudbox Mini & Vox AGA150

Fuchs Train 45 1x12 combo

Orange TH30 Thunder 30 Combo

Strymon Brigadier Delay, Blue Sky Reverb, Orbit Flanger, Ola Chorus / Vibrato and OB.1 Optical Compressor/Clean Boost

Warwick Pro Series Corvette Standard Ash 4 bass

… and much more in the mag and on CD

ON THE CD

Artist video, full audio and video gear demos and guitar lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!

BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A

Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section

WIN!!!

A Music Man Luke and a Yamaha NTX worth £2,262!

