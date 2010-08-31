Guitarist issue 333 on sale now

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION
We catch up with Glenn Hughes and Joe Bonamassa for the inside story on their epic rock project, Black Country Communion
INTERVIEWED
Robert Cray
Steve Vai
Alexi Laiho
REVIEWED
James Tyler Variax by Line 6 JTV-6
PRS 25th Anniversary 305 & Swamp Ash Special Narrowfield
Music Man Albert Lee HH & Big Al Bass
Blade Dayton Standard
Epiphone DR-500MCE VS Masterbilt & 64 Texan
Fender Super-Sonic 22 Combo & 60 Combo
Hayden Petite 2
Carr Artemus 30
Randall NBKing 112
Providence Heat Blaster, Anadime Chorus ADC-3 & Chrono Delay
Zoom G2Nu & G2.1Nu
Music Man Classic StingRay 4 Bass
Boss BR-800
ON THE CD
Artist video, full audio and video gear demos and guitar lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!
BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A
Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section