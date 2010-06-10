Guide to playing acoustic guitar on sale now

Play Guitar Now - Complete Acoustic Guide is a special bookazine with DVD on sale today aimed at developing intermediate players' skills on acoustic guitars .

It's full of exercises, hints, tips and music for players who want to develop their knowledge and playing ability.

Classic James Taylor/Paul Simon fingerstyle techniques are explained, along with new chords, vintage blues picking, strumming ideas from the greats and the percussive styles of players like Newton Faulkner.

There's five inspiring pieces for you to learn too from tutor Stuart Ryan - Head of Guitar at Bristol Institute Of Modern Music. On the DVD Stuart demonstrates each example on camera, and everything he plays is written out in tab inside the magazine.

You can buy Play Guitar Now - Complete Acoustic Guide online here.