Gretsch G6128T-GH George Harrison Announced

Features include distinctive appointments and modifications found on and inspired by Harrison's original 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet, which he purchased secondhand in the early 1960s. These include a lightweight mid-'50s-style chambered body, all-black colour scheme (arched maple top, mahogany back and sides, and back of the one-piece mahogany neck), Bigsby B3C tailpiece with a black Phillips head tremolo arm pivot bolt, and an offset strap button on the lower bout.

Other features include three-ply body binding (white-black-white), white single-ply neck and headstock binding, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with 12 inch radius and hump-block pearloid inlays, two single-coil DynaSonic pickups, vintage-style 'rocking bar' bridge with rosewood base, silver plexi pickguard, chrome-plated Grover V98CM Sta-Tite tuners, Gretsch "G" arrow control knobs, chrome-plated hardware, Harrison's signature on the truss rod cover and a premium tweed case.

The G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet evokes the vibe of Harrison's original Duo Jet, which he held dear in the Beatles' early-'60s era and used to record the group's landmark first album, Please Please Me. A quarter-century later, Harrison was pictured with the guitar on the cover of his acclaimed 1987 solo album, Cloud Nine. Further, the introduction of the G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jetclosely follows the early 2011 release of the Gretsch Custom Shop G6128T-GH George Harrison 'Tribute' Duo Jet, a limited edition relic model that meticulously mirrored the original guitar down to the tiniest detail.

