George Lynch and the Seymour Duncan Phat Staple

The long-time Duncan user visits the company's Santa Barbara Custom Shop to talk pickups, magnets and tone with the man himself

When it can, Seymour Duncan operates a virtual open-house policy and any artist or seasoned player can call up and arrange a visit to discuss all things tone.

George Lynch has used Duncan pickups for many years and has his own signature humbucker, the Screamin' Demon. Here's some footage that documents one of George's recent visits to SD's lauded Custom Shop and one of the reasons we bring this to your attention is that the pickup under discussion is the Phat Staple, one of the very units we used to customise our Gretsch 5120.

Check it out as George winds a Staple before having his hand metaphorically held by the legendary MJ, the technical know-how behind Seymour's genius.