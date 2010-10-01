Fuzz pedal round-up
Electro-Hamronix Little Big Muff Pi
£59
www.ehx.com
We said: "There’s plenty of gain to drive an amp, but the key control is the tone knob. Its wide range will take you from bright, edgy fuzz to creamy liquid sustain and everywhere in between.”
Danelectro Cool Cat V2 Fuzz CF-2
£54.99 or FREE when you subscribe to Guitarist magazine
www.danelectro.com
We said: “Careful tone-shaping with the EQ controls can summon up some great tones reminiscent of the low-fi early fuzz pedals.”
JMI SupaFuzz
We said: “The tonal voicing feels just right, with a nice balance of frequencies that won’t radically
change your amp’s voice, but coat it with thick and harmonically rich sustaining fuzz.”
Roger Mayer Voodoo Axe
We said: “A classic tactile fuzz with loads of sustain and good note articulation. There’s plenty of gain for boosting an amp and a useful tonal range too.”
Zvex Fuzz Factory
£199
www.zvex.com
We said: “It’s true forté is unbridled sonic terrorism, with staccato-gated fuzz, squeals,
howls and resonant droning feedback that you can then tune to pitch.”