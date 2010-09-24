Friday's Guitar Hero: Pierre Bensusan

...

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Pierre Bensusan

There are a number of players that could vie for the fictional title of 'Best Acoustic Guitarist, Like, Ever!'™ and French guitarist Pierre Bensusan is certainly amongst them.

His style mimics that of classical guitarists, yet he's able to inject passion and rhythms with ease. Oh, and if you wanted to know how DADGAD tuning sounds in the hands of a master, Bensusan's your man. Magnifique!