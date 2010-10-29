Friday's Guitar Hero: Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya

© www.debashishbhattacharya.com

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya

As a man at the forefront of contemporary Hindustani slide guitar, Bhattacharya has opened all sorts of doors to allow Western and Eastern styles of guitar to become that much closer.

His official website gives his date of birth as '...the day and date of Swami Vivekananda's hundredth birthday...', and he plays instruments of his own invention, most notably the 24-string, hollow-necked Chaturangui.

Check the clip below to hear how beautifully he plays...