Friday's Guitar Hero: Buddy Whittington

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Buddy Whittington

Bluesman Buddy has a heart and tone as big as Texan itself, as he demonstrated when he came down to the Guitarist studio for an absorbing video lesson for GIT299. Noted as a former member of John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, the clip below sees Buddy do what he does best; play live.

This version of the classic BB King slow blues tune Baby How Blue Can You Get is truly wonderful, complete with lovely Strat tones, a mournful gob-iron and a warm Hammond.