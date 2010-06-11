More

Friday Round-up: A week on Guitarist.co.uk

By ()

Catch up with five highlights from the last week of Guitarist

Five essential reads from the last week on Guitarist.co.uk…

1. Guitarist issue 330 on sale - Charles Shaar Murray looks back on the life and times of Bowie's still underrated guitar Star Man, the late Mick Ronson.

2. Featured lesson: Tapping frenzy! An advanced guitar lesson from BIMM's maestro Jamie Hunt, and one for all you shredders out there to pit your wits against…

3. How To Customise A Gretsch - Sandpaper at the ready, as Guitarist's resident rockabilly lick factory Simon Bradley presents the full story of how he transformed his Gretsch G5120 from a standard-issue twang machine into a fully-fledged relic'd beauty.

4. Suhr Guthrie Govan Signature un-boxed -We get our hands on Suhr's new Guthrie Govan signature model. She's built for speed, that's for Suhr…

5. Guitarist Extra - High On Fire's Matt Pike gives us the full, unexpurgated lowdown on new album Snakes For The Divine.