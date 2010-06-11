Friday Round-up: A week on Guitarist.co.uk

Five essential reads from the last week on Guitarist.co.uk…

1. Guitarist issue 330 on sale - Charles Shaar Murray looks back on the life and times of Bowie's still underrated guitar Star Man, the late Mick Ronson.

2. Featured lesson: Tapping frenzy! An advanced guitar lesson from BIMM's maestro Jamie Hunt, and one for all you shredders out there to pit your wits against…

3. How To Customise A Gretsch - Sandpaper at the ready, as Guitarist's resident rockabilly lick factory Simon Bradley presents the full story of how he transformed his Gretsch G5120 from a standard-issue twang machine into a fully-fledged relic'd beauty.

4. Suhr Guthrie Govan Signature un-boxed -We get our hands on Suhr's new Guthrie Govan signature model. She's built for speed, that's for Suhr…

5. Guitarist Extra - High On Fire's Matt Pike gives us the full, unexpurgated lowdown on new album Snakes For The Divine.