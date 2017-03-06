Jack Lawrence-Brown on a self-imposed exile, Phil Collins’ toms and the return of White Lies

When we last spoke with Jack Lawrence-Brown, his band White Lies had just followed-up their chart-topping debut album with Ritual, a record that would cement them as one the finest Brit bands of the decade.

That was a reputation only enhanced by the release of Big TV two years later, but since wrapping up the touring cycle that surrounded that album, all has been ominously quiet in the White Lies camp.

“We haven’t toured in the best part of two years, that’s a very long time for us,” Jack tells us. “Normally we don’t have more than a couple of months between tours. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely bricking it at the moment!”

He’s ‘bricking it’ because White Lies are very much back. Not just with a six-date UK tour, but they also have a brand new record in tow. Friends is arguably the band’s strongest album to date, and undoubtedly their most aurally eclectic. For many bands concerns of how such an album would be received would be at the forefront of their minds, but for Jack there’s the little matter of getting back into the swing of live shows that is occupying his thoughts.

I’m nervous about going back onto a stage and being in front of people. It’s going to be intense to walk back onto a stage in front of a ton of people.

“We’ve got ten days of rehearsals booked and we’re in at the deep end a bit,” he says. “I think it will all just click. I’m nervous about going back onto a stage and being in front of people. It’s going to be intense to walk back onto a stage infront of a ton of people.”

We caught up with the Jack just as the band entered into their ten days of rehearsals. During our audience with the articulate sticksman we looked to get to the bottom of the recording of Friends, bouncing back from that extended break and how Jack is taking a slice of Phil Collins’ magic on the road with him.

You haven’t toured for two years, were you playing lots in the time since your last tour?

“I have been trying my best. But, you can’t ever compare to playing live. I have been conscious of it though. I have a drum room that I rent and I have spent many hours working in there while we were demoing the album. After we finished the album I had a month or so where I wanted to relax and not stress about anything, so I didn’t play for that month.

"I’m back into it now though and I’m feeling good. I’ve been working on my general fitness with the aim to being able to sit upright for an entire 90-minute show.”

What was the reason behind taking such an extended break?

“When we finished the last tour we said we wanted to take six months off because we had always been either on tour or making an album for the last eight years.

"After that last tour we also knew we weren’t going to do another album with the label we were on so we thought it’d be a good time to relax for a bit and then when it came time to writing a new album we were comfortable taking our time with it. We liked working in that way.

"We wanted to write the whole album without a label and then take it to a label that was keen for us to make that album. We didn’t want to give a label a nasty surprise when we had some songs that were different to what we had done before.”