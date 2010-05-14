Foals

Total Life Forever

Warner Brothers

Impressive second album from Oxford-based math rockers

Fans of Foals will be pleased to note that the gorgeous guitar interplay that characterised their debut album Antidotes is present and correct here on their latest release.

What's changed is that the awkward time signatures have been largely junked, the jaggedness has been smoothed and everything is more fluid, funkier, and, on the sublime Spanish Sahara and 2 Trees, almost trance-like.

This is a headphones album, one to immerse yourself in and get lost amidst the overlapping melodies and interlocking guitar lines.

Foals appear to be rare beasts indeed: one of the few guitar bands who sound determined to map out fresh territory with the instrument, and they look set to be around for years to come. Cherish them. And this.

Standout tracks: Miami, After Glow, Total Life Forever, 2 Trees

For fans of: Talking Heads, Radiohead