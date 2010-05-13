Backing Track: US indie rock

...

The piece is inspired by the great US band Live and is based around the key of B minor with some simple chord inversions thrown in for good measure. The metal section towards the end is in the key of E

Here's a backing track from the demo of the Fret-King Elan 60 that first featured on the GIT328 Guitarist CD.

We used a Orange Hard Wired Tiny Terror for all amp tones.

