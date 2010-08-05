More

Acoustic sessions on the Gibson bus

By

Karnivool and Audrey Horne playing acoustically

Gibson brought their Tour Bus back for the second Sonisphere festival at Knebworth on the weekend and hosted acoustic sessions for some of the bands playing - including Karnivool and Audrey Horne.

We make no secret of being huge Karnivool fans on Guitarist - their second album Sound Awake was one of our favourite releases of last year. The acoustic version of All I Know here shows a completely other side to their usual layered, effects-laden sound. Stunning three-part vocal harmonies and stark guitar parts, with Gibsons of course…

Meanwhile, Norwegians Audrey Horne bravely give the gallop of their song Charon an unplugged makeover - with a megaphone no less!