22 Bands Added To Download Bill, Glam Metal Revival Brewing

An impressive 22 acts have been added to this year´s Download festival at Donington.

The full list is:

Steel Panther

HIM

Saxon

Airbourne

Coheed & Cambria

36 Crazyfists

Dilinger Escape Plan

Dommin

Taking Dawn

Unearth

Cinderella

A Day To Remember

Lawnmower Deth

Whitechapel

August Burns Red

Ratt

The Blackout

We are the Fallen

HellYeah

Y&T

Rise To Remain

Job For a Cowboy

Ratt, Cinderella, Steel Panther, Taking Dawn - we're seeing the beginnings of a

glam metal revival

with new and old names. We'll pack the hairspray just in case.

So this is how the three days are currently looking with all the bands announced so far - remember there are still more acts to be announced. Will Soundgarden be one of them we wonder…

Friday 11 June

Main Stage

AC/DC

Them Crooked Vultures

Wolfmother

2nd Stage

Bullet For My Valentine

Coheed & Cambria

A Day to Remember

Job For A Cowboy

Unearth

Lawnmower Deth

Saturday June 12th

Main Stage

Rage Against the Machine

Deftones

Megadeth

Lamb Of God

Five Finger Death Punch

Hell Yeah

Taking Dawn

2nd Stage

30 Seconds To Mars

HIM

The Blackout

Volbeat

We Are the Fallen

Rise To Remain

Y&T

Sunday 13th June

Main Stage

Aerosmith

Stone temple pilots

Motorhead

Billy Idol

Cinderella

Saxon

Ratt

Dommin

2nd Stage

Stone Sour

Airbourne

Steel Panther

Dillinger Escape Plan

August Burns Red

Whitechapel

In further news Download day tickets are on sale now at the price of £75.

Visit

www.downloadfestival.co.uk