22 Bands Added To Download Bill, Glam Metal Revival Brewing

An impressive 22 acts have been added to this year´s Download festival at Donington.
The full list is:
Steel Panther
HIM
Saxon
Airbourne
Coheed & Cambria
36 Crazyfists
Dilinger Escape Plan
Dommin
Taking Dawn
Unearth
Cinderella
A Day To Remember
Lawnmower Deth
Whitechapel
August Burns Red
Ratt
The Blackout
We are the Fallen
HellYeah
Y&T
Rise To Remain
Job For a Cowboy
Ratt, Cinderella, Steel Panther, Taking Dawn - we're seeing the beginnings of a
glam metal revival
with new and old names. We'll pack the hairspray just in case.
So this is how the three days are currently looking with all the bands announced so far - remember there are still more acts to be announced. Will Soundgarden be one of them we wonder…
Friday 11 June
Main Stage
AC/DC
Them Crooked Vultures
Wolfmother
2nd Stage
Bullet For My Valentine
Coheed & Cambria
A Day to Remember
Job For A Cowboy
Unearth
Lawnmower Deth
Saturday June 12th
Main Stage
Rage Against the Machine
Deftones
Megadeth
Lamb Of God
Five Finger Death Punch
Hell Yeah
Taking Dawn
2nd Stage
30 Seconds To Mars
HIM
The Blackout
Volbeat
We Are the Fallen
Rise To Remain
Y&T
Sunday 13th June
Main Stage
Aerosmith
Stone temple pilots
Motorhead
Billy Idol
Cinderella
Saxon
Ratt
Dommin
2nd Stage
Stone Sour
Airbourne
Steel Panther
Dillinger Escape Plan
August Burns Red
Whitechapel
In further news Download day tickets are on sale now at the price of £75.
