Shortlist announced for Music Hardware of the Year

It's MIA award time again! Once a year The Music Industries Association picks the great and the good from the world of music gear and sends an award their way. And they asked you - the Future Music reader - to help choose the all-important 'Hardware of the Year' winner.

We asked for your votes to help select the Music Industry Association's 'Future Music Music Hardware of the Year'. Those votes have now been used to compile a final shortlist, and the ultimate winner will be announced at the MIA Awards ceremony on the evening of 30 November 2011.

The shortlist, in no particular order, for Future Music Music Hardware of the Year is:

Native Instruments Traktor S4

Moog Slim Phatty

Roland Jupiter-80

Korg Kronos

UAD2 Satellite

Nord Stage 2

Teenage Engineering OP-1

Yamaha Mox 6/8