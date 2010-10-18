Roland Synth Chronicle: Download It Here

Thanks for all your kind words about our Roland Synth Chronicle poster that we gave away with issue 232 of Future Music.

However, there were one or two of you who have specially requested crease-free versions so that you can frame them and generally enliven drab studios with a touch of class. Well, we've gone one better...

You'll find a desktop wallpaper ready version here. Download with a click and knock yourself out.

And you'll find an ACTUAL REAL LIFE wallpaper ready version here. This vast 80Mb PDF file can be blown up to whatever size you fancy and printed out big enough to cover the planet.

And if you do go crazy at your local print shop do take a photo and tweet us the result. (Follow Future Music @futuremusicmag on Twitter).