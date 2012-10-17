Animoog hardware iPad synth

Image 1 of 4 Animoog controller Image 2 of 4 Animoog controller 2 Image 3 of 4 Animoog controller 3 Image 4 of 4 Animoog controller 4

He's the master of modifications and has created some of the most outstanding controllers we've ever seen. Now he's back with this iPad docking monster.

Built specially for Moog's much-loved Animoog iPad software, the controller sports Voyager good-looks and the same angled panel design. Inside there's the Doepfer USB64 electronics which manages the 31 knobs and five switches that adorn the outside of the controller.

As usual, this is a one-off product, but Mario promises a video of it in action over on his synth-project.de website soon.