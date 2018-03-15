Review round-up: rock-ready offset guitars

There’s something exhilarating about seeing guitar companies take an idea and run with it.

This round-up might want for a catchier title, but it has four guitars that embrace the asymmetrical promise of the Gibson’s legendary Firebird and 70s cult favourite RD models and retool it for today’s player.

In the case of the Epiphone Joe Bonamassa ‘Treasure’ Firebird-I, today’s player is one of the world’s foremost bluesmen, and his signature ’bird has been engineered from some genuine Gibson DNA that’s been preserved in amber since the 1960s.

Then there’s the Hagström Fantomen, a guitar in the mould of the Gibson RD and designed for the Nameless Ghouls of the Swedish metal band Ghost. We have the smooth contours of Bill Kelliher of Mastodon’s LTD Sparrowhawk, a guitar not unlike Jackson’s Mark Morton DX2 in profile, but more vintage-voiced than you might expect. Naturally, both feature dual humbucker pairings with the now-ubiquitous coil-split.

Rounding out the lineup is Lee Malia of Bring Me The Horizon’s Epiphany RD Custom Artisan Outfit, a limited-edition guitar with a gilded trim and walnut finish, and an intriguing P94/ humbucker pairing. It ain’t your typical metal guitar. But then none of these are...