Joe Calato talks Regal Tip past, present and future

The early success of Joe’s sticks led him to a life-changing decision. “I had parlayed my interest in woodworking into a cabinet-making business,” says Joe, “which I operated for about 15 years. When I saw a future in making drum sticks, I opted to convert that business into a drum stick factory. I got a $10,000 loan to buy the necessary machinery - some of which I’m still using.”

Thus, in addition to inventing the nylon tip, Joe Calato established the very concept of an independent drum stick manufacturer. “I knew what a drum stick should be,” he says. “You’d have thought it was a person making a piece of furniture when you saw one of my sticks. This was the beginning of turning the industry around, in terms of the quality of the tools that drummers used for playing.”

With a functioning factory and his sticks selling in shops across the country, Joe now had a business to run. But by his own admission, he’s never been a businessman. “I’ll be honest with you,” he says, laughing. “I never spent time in the office. I’m a mechanic. I love machines and I love working with wood - even more than drumming, although I’ve always been a player. Fortunately, my wife Kay had a head for business. So she handled all the money aspects.”

My kids would hear the machines going at two in the morning. The hours meant nothing to me; I just wanted to get this idea perfected.

Joe’s experience as a woodworker gave him some strong opinions about manufacturing techniques. One of those has to do with how drum sticks should be created.

“We always have, and still do, use the old-fashioned way of making drum sticks,” he says emphatically. “We turn them on lathes. We don’t use the centre-less grinding method that some of our competitors do, because that method pours water over the sticks and the grinding wheels.

“When you make sticks,” Joe continues, “you have to start by taking moisture out of the raw wood to reach a certain level. If you put moisture back in when you grind the sticks, then you have to take it back out again. As far as I’m concerned water and wood don’t go together.”

Joe had equally strong feelings about the best way to finish a stick, which he believed would be with lacquer. And the best way to do that would be to dip it. When Joe discovered that no one made a machine for that purpose, he designed one himself. “The sticks run tip-down through a lacquer bath and then through a drying process,” he says.

“As the lacquer runs down the shaft of the stick it gets heavier where it’s most needed: at the neck and the tip. I still think we have the best finish available on any drumsticks.” In addition to their lacquer finish, Regal Tip sticks are famous for having longer tapers and thinner necks than those of other brands.

“I always liked having a thinner neck,” explains Joe, “because it made the stick a little springier, with more rebound. Anyone who played with good technique could appreciate that. Just as one example, Joe Morello loved our 5A - and he was famous for his hand speed. Of course, as rock’n’roll came in, we had to add models with shorter tapers and heavier necks, just to offer sticks for everyone. But if you’re a good technician, you’ll like the narrower-tapered sticks.”

In the early days of nylon-tip manufacturing, keeping the tips on the sticks was a problem. How did Joe overcome it? “That became a big secret,” he replies with a laugh. “And I still haven’t told anyone what I do to keep tips on. I will say that after nylon tips got popular on all stick brands, there were problems with tips cracking. Ours never did, but when the rest of the industry got involved they started moulding the tips. That’s the wrong way to make a nylon tip. I use extruded nylon. It’s like the difference between cast iron and steel. Cast iron will chip and crack; steel won’t because of its elongated molecular structure.”

Revolutionising tips... again

In 1958 Joe Calato revolutionised drum sticks with the introduction of the nylon tip. In 1982 he did it again with the development of the E-Tip. In essence it was a standard nylon tip, into which small grooves were cut. This removed some of the mass, and at the same time made the tips a little more ‘giving’ on impact.

Says Joe, “There have always been purist drummers who think that they can only get the sound they want from a wood tip. But they’re sacrificing durability. The E-Tip provides that durability, but it also produces the warm, mellow sound of wood. When we introduced the E-tip at a NAMM show, I showed it to one of my competitors - who was also a very good friend. He said, ‘Now why didn’t I invent that?’ And I said, ‘Because you’re not Joe Calato.’”

A focus on brushes

As Joe’s nylon-tip sticks grew in popularity, he turned his attention to another drumming tool: brushes. “I always wanted to make quality brushes,” Joe explains, “because I loved playing with them - and, like with sticks, it was hard to find good ones. There was a company making brushes at that time whose owners were thinking of getting out of that business. They were distributors as well, and they were interested in carrying my sticks. So I traded a supply of sticks in exchange for their brush-making machinery. Once I saw it, I realised that I could come up with better ways to do many of the operations.

“I thought about things that would make a good brush, and how I could put all of those things into a new model. I used moulded rubber handles and a little heavier-gauge aluminium than what had been used before. I also designed a way to keep the wires from being pulled all the way into the handle when retracted. This keeps them from getting snagged and bent when they’re pushed forward again. Eventually I came up with what is now the Regal Tip 583R model - which is still the most popular brush in America.”

I always wanted to make quality brushes.

Just as with sticks, balance is important in a brush. For example, the classic wood-handled 555 model has a smaller-diameter handle than those of many other brands. ‘I wanted to keep the feel of the retractable model,” says Joe. “I could easily have just used a drum-stick shank for the 555, but I didn’t want it to be handle-heavy. So I designed a smaller-diameter handle just for that brush. It was an extra manufacturing step, but it made all the difference to the playing feel.”

Joe’s love of brushes led to the development of an extensive model line that includes several “signature” artist models. Further experiments have resulted in the introduction of other brush-style playing tools. In fact, Regal Tip was the first company to offer a hybrid stick/brush tool: the original Blastick.

Joe is quick to point out that he did not invent Blasticks. As he relates, “A young man named Andy Phreaner came up to me at a trade show. He had a very crudely-made prototype of a heavy-duty polypropylene brush-like tool. When I asked him why he was showing it to me, he said, ‘I was told to come to you because you’re the most innovative person in the industry right now.’ I thought it was a great idea, and we worked out a deal for us to make them for him.”

Upon their introduction in the late 1970s Blasticks instantly became popular for situations where sticks were too loud or sharp but wire brushes were too soft. In particular, they became a mainstay in the Nashville studios, producing the “train beat” heard on hundreds of country music hits.