Behringer aims to leave its mark on the podcasting market with the Bigfoot USB microphone

Podcasting is so hot right now - even Norfolk legend Alan Partridge is getting in on the act - so it stands to reason that hi-tech behemoth Behringer wants a slice of the pie.

Enter the Bigfoot USB podcasting microphone, a plug-n-play device that’s also said to be suitable for gaming, streaming and any other kind of digital home recording.

This is a condenser microphone with three capsules and four pickup modes (Stereo, Cardioid, Omni-directional and Bi-directional). There’s a 3.5mm audio output so that you can plug in your headphones and monitor your voice as you record, and the hard mute switch can silence you at the touch of a button.