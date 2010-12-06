Give yourself an early Xmas present with LinPlug's synth bundle

If you're looking to save money in the run-up to Christmas, but wouldn't mind splashing out on some quality music software, check out LinPlug's instrument-packed Synth Bundle. It includes all of the developer's synths including CronoX 3, Albino 3, Octopus, Alpha, Element P and the all-new MorphoX, plus extra sound sets for Alpha and Octopus.

If you bought these beauties separately, they'd set you back $832, but until the end of this year you can pick them up for a recession-busting $399. You can find more details on The Synth Bundle here.