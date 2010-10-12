Get intense with Point Blank's new one year diploma

Music production college Point Blank has announced its new Intensive Music Production & Sound Engineering Diploma. Previously only available as a part-time qualification, the One Year Diploma is full-time and includes six modules: intro to music production, music composition, sound design, sound engineering, the art of mixing, and a music industry project.

Accredited by EdExcel, NCFE and the Open College Network, Point Blank's courses are supported by Mark Ronson, Louie Vega and Pete Tong among others, and recent guests at the college include Felix from Basement Jaxx, Annie Mac and Guy Chambers.

To find out more about the course, visit Point Blank's site here.