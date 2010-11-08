Exclusive Ohm Studio beta version leaked screenshots!

Image 1 of 3 Ohm Studio beta 1 Image 2 of 3 Ohm Studio beta 2 Image 3 of 3 Ohm Studio beta 3

Via what can only be described as a massive leak, we've managed to get our hands on a trio of screenshots from the beta version of Ohm Force's Ohm Studio online DAW - and we're as sure as we can be that they're legit.

Any screenies you may have seen prior to these have been of the alpha build, and as you can see, things have moved on somewhat since then. The interface is looking rather more colourful now, and the session/chat window at the bottom left gives an idea of how you'll be communicating and collaborating in Ohm Studio come the middle of December, which is when our informant tells us beta testers will be mailed their invitations and download links. Whaddya mean you've not signed up yet?! Head over to the Ohm Studio website and get your name on the list!