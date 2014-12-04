Computer Music issue 212 - Modern Mastering - January 2015

VIDEO for EVERY TUTORIAL, 40+ VST/AU plugins for FREE, 500 samples and more, with Vault download for whichever format you choose.

MODERN MASTERING

Put the finishing touches on your tracks, 2015-style, with our massive mastering tutorial. We'll take you into a professional mastering studio to witness how a pro mastering engineer does it over seven in-studio videos, and then we'll show you how to craft your own terrific masters using software in another 11 technique-filled videos. Make your tracks compete in every way in the modern music marketplace.

Over 16 pages, you'll learn about:

Why mastering is so crucial to making your music successful

How to take control of the frequency spectrum with multiband EQ

Powerful ways to control the stereo image for focus and space

Maximising volume with clipping and brickwall limiting

How to tell what your plugins are //really// doing to your audio

Adding weight and consistency with advanced compression techniques

…And a lot more

Get up to date now, and have a taste of the tutorial videos from this huge feature…



FREE PLUGIN - GRINDMACHINE CM

•Plug into earth-shattering distortion and eye-popping tone with your very own amp simulator from Audio Assault. This terrifying monster of rock isn't just for guitars either -try GrindMachine CM on synths, drums and anything else that needs bite, grit or all-out distortion. It's ready to download for PC and Mac right now! Check out the full spec and see it in action in this video:



HOW TO USE MASSIVE

• Whether you're an absolute beginner looking for an introduction, or a wavetable wizard who needs a refresher, we've demystified Native Instrument's genre-defining Massive synth over the course of 10 videos.

• We'll take you through the basics of wavetable selection and manipulation, show you how to send your sound through filters and routing faders, and unlock the immense power of Massive's modulation, macros and onboard effects.



FREE VIP SAMPLES

• Get dancefloor-ready drums, bass, chords, atmospheres and more in this collection of 502 samples from Canadian production wizard Bwana (aka Nathan Micay). Made with Nathan's Korg hardware, Ableton Live and a bucket-load of creativity, this issue's free samples could be the perfect fodder for crafting your next big tune.



STUDIO ACOUSTICS

• What's the single biggest factor influencing the sound in your studio? It's arguably not your plugins, your DAW or even your speakers - it's your room! We'll teach you how to fix weird room resonances, boomy bass and poor stereo image - without blinding you with science.

• Learn how to measure your room's response with software to see exactly what's going wrong, then get the lowdown on the tools you need to perfect your studio's sound: absorbers, bass traps and diffusers.



See BRODANSE take apart a track in our PRODUCER MASTERCLASS video***

• We've smuggled ourselves into Austen and Scott Smart's studio for a 40-minute session. You'll see exactly how the duo remixed Emerson Todd's //Love Somebody//, as they deconstruct their Ableton Live project before your eyes. Check out the first half of this masterclass video below and get the rest in Computer Music 212. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)



PLUS

• Geek Technique: Owen Palmer's advanced beatmaking tricks to spice up the timing of any groove

• Music Theory: Climb the chord ladder and make better progressions with Dave Clews

• Sound Design: modulated spectral basslines with iZotope Iris;



INTERVIEWS

Richie Hawtin: The techno master chats to CM about his musical career, the transition to computer music making, and what he's been up to recently;

The techno master chats to CM about his musical career, the transition to computer music making, and what he's been up to recently; zplane: These developers made it big by selling their technology to other companies - we chat to programmers Tim Flohrer and Martin Schwerdtfeger about how their own software's shaping up.

These developers made it big by selling their technology to other companies - we chat to programmers Tim Flohrer and Martin Schwerdtfeger about how their own software's shaping up. The Chainsmokers: 250 million YouTube views later, we talk to one of the minds behind #Selfie about the software used to make it happen.



REVIEWS

iZotope Ozone 6

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S Series

Native Instruments Komplete 10

u-he Bazille

AMS Neve AMS RMX16 Digital Reverb

Steinberg Groove Agent 4

XILS-lab DeeS

PLUS more reviews



40+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS!

• Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!



