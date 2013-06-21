Computer Music issue 193, August 2013 – VOCALS

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
2800+ SAMPLES
- WESTERN WORLD: 1800+ Rootin', tootin' Spaghetti Western guitars, jaw harps, stings, beds, multisamples and more!
- SAMPLEPHONICS SAMPLES: Over 2GB of professional quality sounds from Samplephonics - 1000+ vocals, beats, guitars, sax, synths, FX and much, much more!
VOCALS - MAIN FEATURE
Make your tracks sing with our guide to producing killer vocals! You'll learn about:
- Using vocal samples and tuning them to fit your track
- Recording vocalists and using online session singers
- Compressing and adding reverb/delay to vocals for a professional sound
- Comping vocal takes to create one ultimate take
- Arranging ad libs using a sampler
…And much more besides, including FIVE tutorial videos. Check out this sample video from the article:
TUTORIALS + 21 VIDEOS
- Pennygiles Producer Masterclass: See the rising liquid DnB star at work with this IN-STUDIO VIDEO
- Ableton Push - The CM Guide: Building a track from start to finish with this brilliant controller - PLUS 7 VIDEOS
- Audio Farming: How to get more DSP power by using multiple computers to share the load
- Samplephonics samples: Build a track with the superb samples you get free with this issue! - PLUS VIDEO
- CM Focus - Aalto CM: Sound design masterclass for our fantastic semimodular synth - PLUS 6 VIDEOS
- Quick Guide - ZebraCM: Tame this classic CM Pluginssynth with our guide to its controls
- A to Z of Computer Music - F: Learn about FFT, Freezing, Formants, Fundamental Frequencies and more
- PLUS more tutorials
REVIEWS
- Image-Line FL Studio 11
- Reveal Sound Spire
- Plug & Mix VIP Bundle
- MeldaProduction MWobbler
- Nektar Panorama P1
- Voxengo Shinechilla
- Sinevibes Shift
- MuTools MUX
- PLUS 15 more reviews
INTERVIEWS
- Lowb: Andy Barlow of Lamb fame's new solo project discussed in our exclusive interview
- ValhallaDSP: Sean Costello of the reverb-mad development outfit talks to CM
- Josh Wink: The seminal house/techno producer tells us his favourite music software
- Madrona Labs: Randy Jones gives us the back story on Aalto and some insider tricks and tips
30 PLUGINS to download with this issue
- Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.
…AND MUCH MORE!
***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.
