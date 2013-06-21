Computer Music issue 193, August 2013 – VOCALS

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

APPLE NEWSSTAND (iPad/iPhone)

GOOGLE PLAY (Android, Chrome for PC/Mac)

ZINIO (PC, Mac, Android,iPad)

PRINT EDITION

All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video and more - see downloads FAQ.

2800+ SAMPLES

WESTERN WORLD : 1800+ Rootin', tootin' Spaghetti Western guitars, jaw harps, stings, beds, multisamples and more!

: 1800+ Rootin', tootin' Spaghetti Western guitars, jaw harps, stings, beds, multisamples and more! SAMPLEPHONICS SAMPLES: Over 2GB of professional quality sounds from Samplephonics - 1000+ vocals, beats, guitars, sax, synths, FX and much, much more!

VOCALS - MAIN FEATURE

Make your tracks sing with our guide to producing killer vocals! You'll learn about:

Using vocal samples and tuning them to fit your track

Recording vocalists and using online session singers

Compressing and adding reverb/delay to vocals for a professional sound

Comping vocal takes to create one ultimate take

Arranging ad libs using a sampler

…And much more besides, including FIVE tutorial videos. Check out this sample video from the article:



TUTORIALS + 21 VIDEOS

Pennygiles Producer Masterclass : See the rising liquid DnB star at work with this IN-STUDIO VIDEO

: See the rising liquid DnB star at work with this IN-STUDIO VIDEO Ableton Push - The CM Guide : Building a track from start to finish with this brilliant controller - PLUS 7 VIDEOS

: Building a track from start to finish with this brilliant controller - PLUS 7 VIDEOS Audio Farming : How to get more DSP power by using multiple computers to share the load

: How to get more DSP power by using multiple computers to share the load Samplephonics samples : Build a track with the superb samples you get free with this issue! - PLUS VIDEO

: Build a track with the superb samples you get free with this issue! - PLUS VIDEO CM Focus - Aalto CM : Sound design masterclass for our fantastic semimodular synth - PLUS 6 VIDEOS

: Sound design masterclass for our fantastic semimodular synth - PLUS 6 VIDEOS Quick Guide - ZebraCM : Tame this classic CM Pluginssynth with our guide to its controls

: Tame this classic CM Pluginssynth with our guide to its controls A to Z of Computer Music - F : Learn about FFT, Freezing, Formants, Fundamental Frequencies and more

: Learn about FFT, Freezing, Formants, Fundamental Frequencies and more PLUS more tutorials

REVIEWS

Image-Line FL Studio 11

Reveal Sound Spire

Plug & Mix VIP Bundle

MeldaProduction MWobbler

Nektar Panorama P1

Voxengo Shinechilla

Sinevibes Shift

MuTools MUX

PLUS 15 more reviews

INTERVIEWS

Lowb : Andy Barlow of Lamb fame's new solo project discussed in our exclusive interview

: Andy Barlow of Lamb fame's new solo project discussed in our exclusive interview ValhallaDSP : Sean Costello of the reverb-mad development outfit talks to CM

: Sean Costello of the reverb-mad development outfit talks to CM Josh Wink : The seminal house/techno producer tells us his favourite music software

: The seminal house/techno producer tells us his favourite music software Madrona Labs: Randy Jones gives us the back story on Aalto and some insider tricks and tips

30 PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm193 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks