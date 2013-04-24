Computer Music issue 191, June 2013 – CLASSIC KEYS

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

CLASSIC KEYS - MAIN FEATURE

With our huge guide to playing and programming perfect pianos, awesome organs and truly electric keys, you'll learn about:

How real pianos, electric pianos and tonewheel organs work

How to recreate certain playing styles in a MIDI sequencer

Programming dance piano chords

Programming convincing sustain pedal performance data

Using drawbars on a virtual Hammond B3

How to choose the best virtual piano, Rhodes & organ plugins

…And much more besides!

Every walkthrough guide has an accompanying video so you can see - and hear! - exactly how it's done. Check out this sample video from the article:



FREE SYNTH PLUGIN

Aalto CM: This awesome synth is yours free with Computer Music magazine! Made by Madrona Labs, it's a semimodular monophonic beast of a synth, with a unique animated graphical interface, visual modulation patching, unusual oscillator with FM capabilities, and a beautiful analogue sound. It's for PC/Mac and comes in VST/AU formats. More info on the Aalto CM page.



1800 FREE SAMPLES

Aquatic Adventures - This exclusive sample pack contains 1800 sounds, including watery pads, deep-sea atmospheres, bubbling synth sounds and more! In standard WAV format, for use in practically any music software.

TUTORIALS + 21 VIDEOS

Bar9 Producer Masterclass : Discover the production secrets of the UK bass music bad boys with this exclusive IN-STUDIO VIDEO

: Discover the production secrets of the UK bass music bad boys with this exclusive IN-STUDIO VIDEO Fruity FX : Improve your mixing with this masterclass in FL Studio's excellent effects - PLUS 5 VIDEOS

: Improve your mixing with this masterclass in FL Studio's excellent effects - PLUS 5 VIDEOS Build a Reaktor sampler : Create an instrument in NI's modular environment - PLUS 5 REAKTOR ENSEMBLES

: Create an instrument in NI's modular environment - PLUS 5 REAKTOR ENSEMBLES Aalto CM : Learn how to use this amazing synth, yours free with this issue! -PLUS VIDEO

: Learn how to use this amazing synth, yours free with this issue! -PLUS VIDEO CM Focus - XFadeLooperCM : Master the novel features of this powerful CM Plugins sampler with our power guide -PLUS 6 VIDEOS

: Master the novel features of this powerful CM Plugins sampler with our power guide -PLUS 6 VIDEOS Quick Guide - KR-Delay CM & Philta CM : The features and controls of these CM Plugins explained in detail

: The features and controls of these CM Plugins explained in detail A to Z of Computer Music - D : Learn to talk tech, from DACs and DAWs to Dither and Dynamics

: Learn to talk tech, from DACs and DAWs to Dither and Dynamics PLUS more tutorials

INTERVIEWS

Subb-An : The tech-house hero takes a brief break from the jet-set to talk to CM

: The tech-house hero takes a brief break from the jet-set to talk to CM Timo Maas : The bona fide DJ A-lister reveals the music-making software he couldn't live without

: The bona fide DJ A-lister reveals the music-making software he couldn't live without FabFilter : Frederik Slijkerman, co-founder of the Dutch plugin kings, speaks to CM

: Frederik Slijkerman, co-founder of the Dutch plugin kings, speaks to CM Expert Sleepers: A quick chat with Andrew Ostler, the insane genius behind our own XFadeLooperCM

REVIEWS

Ableton Push

Native Instruments Monark

Xfer Records Cthulhu

FXpansion Bloom

PSP Audioware PSP Pianoverb 2

Cakewalk CA-2A Leveling Amplifier

Sinevibes Torsion

Audio Damage Bitcom

ValhallaDSP VintageVerb

Universal Audio API 500 Series EQ

PLUS 15 more reviews

30 PLUGINS INCLUDED

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

