Computer Music 175, March 2012 – Future Synths

Cover feature

FUTURE SYNTHS

• Make your best synth sounds ever with our massive guide to state-of-the-art synthesis. You'll learn how to create terrific patches using cutting-edge granular, FM, VA, wavetable and spectral synths, and plenty more besides!

• Found Sounds samples: 1821 multisamples, organic arps, broken beats, freaky FX and more!

• Drummix CM: A beautifully recorded virtual drum kit plug-in for PC is yours, courtesy of Bluenoise Plugins

• NAPT Producer Masterclass tutorial and video

• Taking the hiss: Kill hum, neutralise noise and seamlessly edit out sonic gremlins

• Start to finish: Feel like you're trapped in a four-bar loop? Turn those ideas into finished tracks with our guide!

• Tune up your studio: Fix dodgy acoustics and transform your studio into a place of unbridled creativity

• CM Focus: Complextro

• Dimitri From Paris interview

• Round-up: Limiters

• Reviews: Cycling '74 Max 6 - PreSonus Studio One 2 - Arturia Oberheim SEM V - Cakewalk Sonar X1 Producer Expanded - Waves BassRider - Magix Music Maker MX Premium - SoniVox Wobble - and more

