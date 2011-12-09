Computer Music 173, January 2012 – MASTERING

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
PRINT EDITION
iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND
ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION
Cover feature
MASTERING
• Give your mixes a professional, polished sound with our expert advice, walkthroughs and pro tips
ON THE 7.3GB DISC
• PolyKB II CM: Beautiful analogue-modeled synth plug-in from XILS-lab, for PC and Mac!
• 2091 Acoustic Collection samples: Chords, multisamples and loops of guitars, zithers, percussion and more
• Tomb Crew Producer Masterclass tutorial and video
IN THE MAG
• Beat the Maschine: Getting the most out of Native Instruments' modern-day groovebox
• Playing the Field: Get out of the studio and get into field recording with our guide
• Enhance Your Sounds: Focus on your sounds' best bits and transform them from OK into awesome
• CM Focus: Auto-Tune
• Digitalism interview
• Round-up: Tape Simulators
• Reviews: Dmitry Sches Diversion - Image-Line Groove Machine - Waldorf Lector - Native Instruments Solid Mix Series - Tone2 AkustiX Enhancer - Intermorphic Mixtikl 4 - and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
cm173 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk