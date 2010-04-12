Computer Music 151 - The Beginners' Guide to MIDI and Sequencing

ON THE 7.8GB DISC

• Martin Eastwood Audio Duet: Fatten up your sounds with this automatic double-tracking plug-in for PC!

• 2,007 24-bit CM urban rock and chilled electronica samples

• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: dan le sac

COVER FEATURE: The Beginners' Guide to MIDI and Sequencing

• Learn all about the building blocks of digital music production with our easy-to-follow tutorial.

IN THE MAG

• Sounds of Sci-fi Pt. II: Emulate Cylons, pulse rifles, seismic charges and more!

• The CM Guide to Reaper

• Emulating effects: Make your own effects by hand

• CM Focus: Neo Trance

• Interview: Culprit 1

• Reviews: IK Multimedia

AmpliTube 3

• Acoustica

Mixcraft 5

• Avid

Eleven Rack

• Softube

Trident A-Range EQ

• Image-Line

Harmless

• D16 Group

Syntorus

• Arturia

Brass 2

• Best Service

Titan

• and more

…AND MUCH MORE!

Get the cover image for your desktop

here

.