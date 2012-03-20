Cableguys Curve 2 CM – FREE synth VST/AU plugin

Created just for Computer Music magazine by Cableguys, Curve 2 CM is an immense, feature-packed synth that enables you to design your own custom waveforms and complex, multipoint envelopes via a sophisticated graphical editing system.

Here's what you get in Curve 2 CM:

2x oscillators

4x waveform editors

LFO

2x envelopes with waveform editors

2x resonant multimode filters

frequency modualtion

16 voice unison detune

Modulation matrix

32 voice polyphony

PC RTAS and VST (32 and 64-bit), Mac AU, RTAS and VST (32-bit and 64-bit)

How to get Curve 2 CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine, print or digital, and you get the CM Plugins collection,containing Curve 2 CM and 25+ other awesome virtual instruments and effects

For more info on CM Plugins, read ourFAQ, and find out about our download system.

If you like Curve 2 CM, check out the full version of Curve 2 at Cableguys' website - it has more oscillators, envelopes, noise generation, extra waveform slots, and more!