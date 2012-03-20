More

Cableguys Curve 2 CM – FREE synth VST/AU plugin



Design your own oscillator, LFO and envelope shapes with this sensational synth

Created just for Computer Music magazine by Cableguys, Curve 2 CM is an immense, feature-packed synth that enables you to design your own custom waveforms and complex, multipoint envelopes via a sophisticated graphical editing system.

Here's what you get in Curve 2 CM:

  • 2x oscillators
  • 4x waveform editors
  • LFO
  • 2x envelopes with waveform editors
  • 2x resonant multimode filters
  • frequency modualtion
  • 16 voice unison detune
  • Modulation matrix
  • 32 voice polyphony
  • PC RTAS and VST (32 and 64-bit), Mac AU, RTAS and VST (32-bit and 64-bit)

How to get Curve 2 CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine, print or digital, and you get the CM Plugins collection,containing Curve 2 CM and 25+ other awesome virtual instruments and effects

For more info on CM Plugins, read ourFAQ, and find out about our download system.

If you like Curve 2 CM, check out the full version of Curve 2 at Cableguys' website - it has more oscillators, envelopes, noise generation, extra waveform slots, and more!