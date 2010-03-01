Ableton to run production Q&A at Bloc Festival

The Bloc Festival, taking place at Butlins in Minehead from Friday March 12 to Sunday March 14, already has one of the best line-ups we've seen in years, including Grandmaster Flash, Roots Manuva, Nathan Fake, Flying Lotus, Autechre, Skream, Benga and many, many more. You can check out the full line-up and booking details here:

www.blocweekend.com

Now, to make things even better, Ableton have announced that they'll be taking over the Fenchurch Dome from 13:00 til 17:00 on Saturday March 13 for a special production session. This will feature Surgeon, who'll be going over his DJ setup, giving a short performance and answering your questions, and Al Tourettes, who will demonstrate how he uses Ableton Suite for production, sound design and remixing. A product expert from Ableton will also be there to give an introduction to music production and performance for beginners. All of the information can be found here:

www.ableton.com/pages/2010/bloc_festival_uk