Watch breakout UK artist Yunè Pinku flip a piano sample and build a beat from scratch

London-based musician Yunè Pinku has had an impressively rapid rise. Having created her first tracks during lockdown, each release has seen her take a significant step forward in terms of both scope and creativity.

That rise hasn’t gone unnoticed either. In the past few years she’s collaborated with Hot Chip, Joy Orbison has tapped her for guest mixes as part of his Radio 1 residency, and next month she’s heading out on tour around the US in support of Caribou.

In the run up to her latest EP, Scarlet Lamb, we caught up with Yunè Pinku in the London studio where the release was created. As well as sitting down for an interview, we tasked her with building a track sketch from scratch.

In the video, which you can watch above, she takes a piano recording captured on her phone’s Voice Notes app and turns it into a layered melodic idea that could form the basis of a track. To transform the sampled audio, she adds a variety of processing tools in Logic Pro.

For this she uses an assortment of creative tools, including several excellent free plugins such as Caelum Audio’s Flux Mini 2, Audio Blast BreadSlicer and Valhalla SuperMassive. She also shows us how Splice samples and her own premade loops feed into her workflow.

