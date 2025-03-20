Watch alt-rock’s two iconic Kims' "first time performing together, anywhere"

Kim Gordon and Kim Deal perform "Little Trouble Girl" as THE KIMS on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney. #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/cMtYEw799GMarch 20, 2025

They share the same name. They’ve been doyens of alternative rock for nearly four decades and they’re both primarily known for playing the bass. But Kim Gordon and Kim Deal have never shared the same stage...until now.

The occasion for this conjunction of Kims came on a new Netflix talk show, Everybody’s Live, which is hosted by John Mulaney. Gordon performed Bye Bye, a track from her 2024 album The Collective. Then Deal came on to play the title track from her recent solo album Nobody Loves You More.

Then the pair of them teamed up to perform Little Trouble Girl. The track was originally on Sonic Youth’s 1995 album Washing Machine. Deal did indeed contribute backing vocals to the original recording.

She even appeared in the song’s video. But never got a chance to perform it live with Sonic Youth before the group ground to a halt in 2011.

Sonic Youth - Little Trouble Girl - YouTube Watch On

The two alt-rock queens have both established themselves as solo artists in the last few years. Gordon has been involved in various collaborative projects since the end of Sonic Youth, but released her first solo effort No Home Record in 2019, with its follow up The Collective appearing last year.

In the run up to Christmas you may also have seen her in the British High Street – she was one of a number of public figures who modelled as part of H&M’s Holiday 2024 Collection and thus could be seen on bus shelter ads up and down the UK; not something you could ever have predicted in the late 1980s.

As for Kim Deal, Nobody Loves You More was the first ever solo release after four decades in bands, primarily the Pixies and the Breeders. She’s currently on tour in the US but returns to the UK for a smattering of gigs in June, including a night at London’s Roundhouse.